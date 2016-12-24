News
Iran and six powers make document on nuclear agreement public
22:53, 24.12.2016
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran and six international mediators have made 8 previously reached nuclear agreements public to confirm, that Tehran does not violate the agreement about restrictions of uranium’s enrichment, reports RIA Novosti.

Some of the documents published on the organization’s website were signed on 6 January 2016. As AP reports, the agreement stipulates, that the Iranian reserves of uranium are limited to 300 kg. The published documents illustrate, that Iran cannot use the low-enriched uranium for the purposes, the highly-enriched uranium is used. Therefore, it is not included into the limited 300 kg.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

There is also a document of the head of the European diplomacy Federica Mogerini attached to the letter. It explains, why the documents are being made public a year after signing them. The Agency notes, that this could be because of the position of the US president-elect Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump sharply criticized the nuclear deal with Iran, arguing that it would allow the Islamic Republic to obtain nuclear weapons.

