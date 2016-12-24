Obama’s last Christmas address from White House

The US President Barack Obama delivered his last Christmas address to the citizens on behalf of the President of the United States, reminding them anout success and Christian values, reports Hill.
" The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your President and First Lady,” Obama said.
" We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more, "said the US president.
Speaking about Christmas, Obama reminded Americans of Christian values, calling on them to welcome all religions and beliefs.
Obama will lay down his presidential powers on January 20, 2017.