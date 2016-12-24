News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 25
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Obama’s last Christmas address from White House
23:50, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US President Barack Obama delivered his last Christmas address to the citizens on behalf of the President of the United States, reminding them anout success and Christian values, reports Hill.

" The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your President and First Lady,” Obama said.

" We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more, "said the US president.

Speaking about Christmas, Obama reminded Americans of Christian values, calling on them to welcome all religions and beliefs.

Obama will lay down his presidential powers on January 20, 2017.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news