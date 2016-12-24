News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Minister: Private sector investor is ready to serve tractor fleet of Armenia
18:21, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - A private sector investor, with whom talks are being held, is ready to serve the agricultural equipment fleet of Armenia.

Agriculture Minister of Armenia, Ignati Arakelyan, stated the aforementioned at a final press-conference Saturday.

In his words, the Ministry of Agriculture in any event wants to implement all the support programs of farmers in cooperation with the private sector. The companies providing services to the agricultural equipment fleet will get subsidies or prepayment for the agricultural equipment purchase or for loan interests. In this case private operators will be able to choose what tractors and combine harvesters to buy and offer farmers for rent.

Through the private sector it is also planned to support the proliferation of the breed livestock farms, whom we will help sell cattle among farmers,” the Minister added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news