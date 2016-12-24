Minister: Private sector investor is ready to serve tractor fleet of Armenia

YEREVAN. - A private sector investor, with whom talks are being held, is ready to serve the agricultural equipment fleet of Armenia.
Agriculture Minister of Armenia, Ignati Arakelyan, stated the aforementioned at a final press-conference Saturday.
In his words, the Ministry of Agriculture in any event wants to implement all the support programs of farmers in cooperation with the private sector. The companies providing services to the agricultural equipment fleet will get subsidies or prepayment for the agricultural equipment purchase or for loan interests. In this case private operators will be able to choose what tractors and combine harvesters to buy and offer farmers for rent.
Through the private sector it is also planned to support the proliferation of the breed livestock farms, whom we will help sell cattle among farmers,” the Minister added.