Armenian Minister: Harvest was calculated correctly this fall

YEREVAN. - The harvest was calculated correctly this fall, this I can tell you for sure.
Agriculture Minister of Armenia, Ignati Arakelyan, stated the aforementioned at a final press-conference Saturday.
He refrained from accentuating the issue on why the harvest statistics was much lower this fall (during the new Government) as compared to last fall.
“I can only say one thing: the data on semi-manufactured goods is a real figure. I can’t say how the calculations were made during the previous years,” the Minister noted.
In his words, there is no point in looking for the guilty ones. It is better to understand what needs to be done to make the statistics maximally accurate. And not merely for the accountability purposes but also to understand who has got how much income and who needs more help.
“We have conducted a common agricultural census, whose results have been published recently. Now there is another task: to maximally determine the commercialization level of agricultural products. This will help understand the sales and consumption volumes of local production,” Arakelyan added.