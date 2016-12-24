Armenia MoD discusses procedure of granting status of military actions participant

YEREVAN. - The subsequent session of the Committee on Participants of Military Actions and Yerkrapah Volunteers took place in the Administrative Complex of the Armenian Defense Ministry Saturday.
Welcoming the session participants, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, unerscored the role of the volunteer movement both in the years of Artsakh liberation war and during the military actions in April.
The Minister underscored the importance of properly awarding the voluntary conscripts.
A number of legislative and legal issues related to the procedure of granting a status of a participant of military actions and proposals presented by the committee, etc. were discussed at the session.