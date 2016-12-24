Mellat Bank to finalize business plan of work in Armenia-Iran free trade zone in 2017

In 2017, Iranian Mellat Bank will complete the business plan on the work in the free trade zone of Meghri bordering with Iran.

Executive Director of Mellat Bank in Armenia, Seyed Gholamreza Mousavi, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, the proposal to consider the possibility to work in the free trade zone was recently made to them by the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

“Considering that Araratbank is already going to work there, they offered us to work there as well. Now we are making a business plan, which, I think, we will finalize during 2017,” Mousavi said.

The possibility of creating a free trade zone on the border with Iran was proposed in the draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Union.

The Code is planned to take effect after the completion of the ratification process in five EAEU member states.