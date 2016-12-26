News
Armenia president condoles with Putin
00:58, 26.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin over air crash of Russian military plane that killed 92 people. He expressed condolences to the friendly Russian nation.
