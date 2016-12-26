Europe’s “dirtiest” man dies in Czech Republic

Homeless Ludvig Doležal, who is labeled Europe’s “dirtiest” man, has died in the Czech Republic, at the age of 62, reported Informing.
This man became known when, as a result of mental shock, he burned his property and began to live on the street.
He repeatedly fell into burning automobile wheels, whereupon he used to rub the ashes to his skin. Consequently, his skin had turned dark, and therefore he was considered Europe’s “dirtiest” man.
The locals, however, treated this man with kindness. Even though he was not given banknotes, due to his liking to burning things, he had something to eat, every day.
Doležal’s body was found on a farm.
An investigation is underway to determine whether there are any criminal elements into his death.