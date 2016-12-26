News
Monday
December 26
Belarus president not planning to attend EAEU, CSTO summits
09:36, 26.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has no plans of participating in the summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to be convened Monday in Saint Petersburg, Russia. 

Persons familiar with the organization of these summits told the aforesaid to RBC news agency of Russia.

The Belarusian presidential press service, however, did not respond to calls on Sunday.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also did not respond to the RBC’s respective query.

But he earlier had informed that both summits will be informal and pre-New Year talks.

Armenia is also a member in the EAEU, and the CSTO.

