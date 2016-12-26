News
Monday
December 26
News
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
13 people killed in wave of drug violence in Mexico
12:56, 26.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 13 people were killed on Christmas morning as a result of feuds between rival drug gangs in two Mexican states, Reuters reported.

According g to some reports, the Mexican police found the heads of six men in front of a business in the town of Jiquilpan, near the border with Jalisco, where drug traffickers from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operate.

A threatening message signed by the New Michoacan Family (NFM), a rival criminal group, was left next to the heads.

At the same time seven people were killed by gunfire, including three police officers in the mountains of Atoyac in the state of Guerrero, home to the resort town of Acapulco.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
