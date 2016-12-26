Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Vayk

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia received a call, on Sunday at 7:18pm.
Accordingly, there was fire on the roof of a house in Vayk town in Vayots Dzor Province, and rescuers were needed.
Four fire and rescue squads as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that the fire had broken out at the roofs of two houses.
The fire was put out at 9:49pm.
About 300 square meters of the wooden structures of the 400 square-meter roofs, however, were destroyed by the fire.
Separately, the MES received a call, on Monday at 2:45am, informing that there was smoke on the roof of a house in Vayk.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The fire was extinguished at 3:20am.
But about four square meters of the wooden structures of this roof were burned up.