Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night
10:18, 26.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 35 times, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 300 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units, however, continued confidently carrying out the military task set before them; but without taking actions in response.

 

