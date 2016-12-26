Pentagon chief: Washington and Tokyo reach agreement on US base in Okinawa

US defense secretary Ashton Carter said the U.S. Defense Ministry and Japan reached an agreement on the functioning of the US military base in Okinawa, US Department of Defense reported.
“I am pleased that the United States and Japanese negotiators have successfully reached an agreement in principle that clarifies the scope of the civilian component of the U.S. Armed Forces in Japan, as then-Defense Minister Nakatani and I committed to do in June of this year. I commend the work of both governments in completing the negotiation of this important agreement, which we expect to be finalized soon. These new measures, together with the partial land return of the Northern Training Area and the imminent resumption of construction activities at the Futenma Replacement Facility in Okinawa, demonstrate our close cooperation with the Government of Japan in strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance,” he said.