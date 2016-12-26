News
UN Secretary-General ahead of other candidates for South Korean presidency
12:52, 26.12.2016
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is ahead of former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Moon Jae-in and other candidates for president of the country, Sputnik reported quoting Realmeter polling agency.

It was reported that the popularity of Ban Ki-moon whose term as the UN chief officially ends on December 31, 2016 increased by 2.8%, reaching 23.3% in a week.

According to RealMeter, Moon Jae-in is supported by 23.1% of Koreans. Over 12.3% supported the leader of Democratic party Lee Jae-myung is supported by12.3%, businessman, and software entrepreneur Ahn Cheol-soo by 8.2% of respondents.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
