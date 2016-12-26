Trump's supporter predicts cancellation of about 70% of Obama's legacy

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump intends to cancel about 70% of legacy of Barack Obama, former speaker of the U.S. Congress Newt Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News TV channel.
“I think in the opening couple days, he’s going to repeal 60 to 70 percent of Obama’s legacy by simply vetoing out all of the various executive orders that Obama used because he couldn’t get anything through Congress,” Gingrich said.
According to him, such action requires “a small legal registration”, Washington Times reported.
“I think President Obama is beginning to figure out that his legacy is like one of those dolls that as the air comes out of it, it shrinks and shrinks and shrinks,” Gingrich said.
Former speaker of the U.S. Congress believes that the new president will manage to cancel even those orders which were not open to revision.
During the election campaign Trump did promise to repeal Obama’s initiatives, telling his voters in North Carolina in September that his administration would “eliminate every unconstitutional executive order and restore the rule of law to our land.”
The inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be held January 20, 2017.