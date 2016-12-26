Armenia police discover cannabis “laboratory”

Police of Gyumri, Armenia, detained Artyom K., Artur A., Sergey A., Galust M., and Shavarsh G., on suspicion of possession and use of illegal drugs.
Also, law enforcement found paper packages in Galust M.’s pocket, and there were cannabis-like substances in these packages. Galust M informed that these were drugs he had gathered several months ago in capital city Yerevan, to smoke.
The ensuing investigation revealed that Shavarsh G. was wanted by Moscow police ever since 2009, and for possession and use of illegal drugs. Gyumri police also found eight medical tablets and cannabis-like substances in his car.
In addition, police officers discovered illegal drugs as well as a cannabis-cultivation “laboratory” in Shavarsh G.’s house and adjacent buildings, in Vahramaberd village.
There were cannabis stems in nine of the 41 flowerpots in this “greenhouse.”
Psychotropic drugs also were found.