Some Armenia ministries to be relocated to Gyumri?

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia is again discussing the matter of relocating some ministries to Gyumri, Territorial Administration and Development Minister Davit Lokyan said at Monday’s year-end press conference.
“We are calculating the expenses of administrative buildings, the staff relocation costs,” said Lokyan. “We want to find out whether the employees can relocate, and who can be invited from Gyumri itself. The government has instructed us to prepare a justification, which we will complete next year.”
|Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30
The relocation of several Armenian ministries was discussed seven to eight years ago, too. Accordingly, the Ministry of Culture as well as the then Ministry of Urban Development were planned to be relocated.
Even though the respective construction will be completed in the coming year, the issue remains on the agenda.
“We are thinking about these two ministries as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, and another one,” added the minister.