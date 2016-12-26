Vardanyan: There is 99% chance that ARF will run in parliamentary election on its own

YEREVAN. – There is a 99-percent chance that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party will run in the forthcoming parliamentary election on its own, without an alliance, National Assembly ARF Faction Secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told reporters on Monday.
“But never say ‘never’ in politics,” he added. “But, today, we [i.e. the ARF] are not conducting any [respective] negotiations.”
And when asked about his views on the already formed opposition alliances, Vardanyan responded as follows, in particular: “Any union, any attempt to form an alliance is very praiseworthy and commendable. (…). It doesn’t whether or not we are the [ruling] power. We acknowledge that it’s impossible to develop the country without the opposition’s great presence, balance, and counteraction.”