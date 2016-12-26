Former Armenian defense minister:Karabakh conflict can be resolved through negotiations

YEREVAN. – The view that Armenia cannot develop without a speedy resolution of the Karabakh issue is a fundamental error or a result of a sincere delusion, former Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan said in a statement.

He, in particular, presented its position on the Karabakh conflict.

In his opinion, Armenia is obliged to find a formula for a decent peace with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan.

“To do this, you need to use the resources and efforts of our nation and the entire Armenian people. A lot of efforts are needed in this direction, and, of course, there are people and circles who will implement it,” said Ohanyan.

He also believes that there should be a new formula for the development of the country and decent peace, taking into account the factor of constant external threat, regional and international developments, as well as different interests of global powers.

“The opinion that Armenia cannot develop without a speedy resolution of the Karabakh issue is a fundamental error or a sincere delusion. This view is not only far from reality, but also weakens the position of Armenia in the negotiation process. We need to ensure that the development of Armenia is not a rapid solution achieved at any cost, and Armenia should develop, so that it could be possible to resolve the Karabakh issue, thereby ensuring long-term peace,” he said.

Ohanyan believes that the unilateral concessions or unreasonable hastily reached “mutual concessions” will not provide peace, but will increase the likelihood the resumption of war.

He also noted the great efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and separate countries to resolve this conflict. However, according to Ohanyan, the key to solution is in Yerevan and Stepanakert, and they together with Baku should find an option for the accord.

The former official believes developing and competitive economy is needed to substantially increase the Armenian and Karabakh security.

“I believe that the Karabakh conflict can be resolved through negotiations. We can reach mutual accord with Azerbaijan and we must work in this direction. However, till there is no atmosphere of mutual trust between the conflicting parties, it will be difficult to reach substantive progress in the negotiation process,” he said.

Ohanyan considers scenarios of “mutual concessions” that are on the table illogical and unacceptable, especially when official Baku for its part, does not speak about any concessions.

“Mutual agreement will be possible only if Azerbaijan gives up its aggressive, expansionist intentions of and will accept the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination. This is the formula of peaceful coexistence between our two peoples,” he wrote.