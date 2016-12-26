News
Russia to help employment program in Armenia settlements
15:02, 26.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Russia will assist in the employment program in 45 settlements in Armenia, Territorial Administration and Development Minister Davit Lokyan said at Monday’s year-end press conference.

In his words, this project will be implemented with a $5million grant from the Russian government.

These funds will be used for assisting 90 small greenhouses, and setting up 120 hectares of new orchards—or strengthening the already existing ones, 30 small workshops, four lots for agricultural machinery, and three harvesting points.

In addition, assistance is planned to be provided for irrigation and drinking water supply in six settlements, in five hectares of land.

