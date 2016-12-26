ARF: OSCE Minsk Group will get more active

YEREVAN. – After the presidential elections in the US and France, an activeness is likely to be observed in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries’ (i.e. Russia, US, and France) efforts toward resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, Giro Manoyan, stated about the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday.
He said it is also considered that a parliamentary election will be conducted in Armenia at the end of the first quarter of the coming year, and therefore there can be political changes, too.
“I believe big changes should not be expected in the first half of next year,” added Manoyan. “But, in the second half, there is reason to believe that quite active processes will take place in the matter of the Karabakh conflict.”