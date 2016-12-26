Manoyan: No optimism toward Trump administration recognizing Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN. – There are no grounds for optimism with respect to the US President-elect Donald Trump administration’s recognition of Armenian Genocide.
Head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, Giro Manoyan, noted about the above-said at a press conference on Monday.
In his words, however, there are no grounds for [respective] pessimism, either.
“Because it’s not clear what kind of policy President Trump will run,” stressed Manoyan. “It’s hard, at the moment, to predict what events will unroll.”
The ARF official said it certainly is a huge matter as to what policy Trump will conduct regarding the region—Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Armenia, when he assumes his duties next month as US President.
“US relations with Iran could create problems, or open opportunities, for us [i.e. Armenia],” added Giro Manoyan.