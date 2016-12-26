News
Economist: Armenia will not have considerable year-end inflation
16:12, 26.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A considerable inflation will not be recorded in Armenia at the end of the year.

Chairman of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, economist Gagik Makaryan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday. He explained this prediction of his by a tougher stance of the new government in the country.

“Employers have realized that this government is more determined; it may not forgive such things,” said Makaryan. “The inspection bodies and the [economic] competition commission can work more objectively.”

As per the head of the employers’ union, however, Armenian employers have come to realize that not increasing prices is more convenient from a business perspective.

“They have realized that they will sell more by reducing the prices, or leaving [them] the same.”

