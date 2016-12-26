Cambodia PM urges new US president to cancel multimillion debt of kingdom

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen asked U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to forgive Cambodia’s war-era debt, which has climbed well past $300 million over the decades, Cambodia Daily reported.
According to him, the debt was formed back in the 1970s when Lon Nol was the head of the government and then he was overthrown by dictatorship of Pol Pot.
Between 1972 and 1974, the U.S. Department of Agriculture financed $274 million in purchases of U.S. cotton, rice and flour by the U.S.-backed Khmer Republic, then an ally in the war to stem the spread of communism in Southeast Asia. In 1993, the National Assembly declared the Khmer Republic, which came about by a coup d’etat in 1970 and fell to the Khmer Rouge five years later, illegal.
“We don’t demand that the United States pay…for the damage caused by the war, during which it caused destruction in Cambodia,” Mr. Hun Sen said. “We just want the United States to be responsible for the problem of the debt.”