Tu-154 fuselage found in the Black Sea

“Divers... have found the fuselage of the plane that crashed yesterday in the Black Sea. Preliminary data indicates that the wreckage is at a depth of 27 meters [88.5 feet] at a distance of 1 mile from the shore in the direction of the runway,” the ministry official said.
The Tu-154 plane of Russian Defense Ministry heading to Syria crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday morning.
According to authorities, 92 people, including eight crew members and 84 passengers were on board. It was carrying 64 members of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble, who were to perform for Russian troops in Syria and nine journalists