Karabakh President visits mining complex
17:34, 26.12.2016
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday visited the Kashen mining complex of Base Metals CJSC, and got familiarized with its activities.

The President also held an on-site working consultation with the senior staff of this company, and discussed the existing challenges and future plans, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

