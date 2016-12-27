Carrier: Iran trucks can fill cheaper fuel in Armenia than in Turkey

YEREVAN. – The transit of goods from Europe to Iran can be more beneficial via Armenia, rather than by way of Turkey.

Chairman of the Association of Armenian Freight Forwarders, Makar Arakelyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Even though Iran-Europe cargo transportation is currently conducted primarily through Turkey, Armenia may have an advantage in terms of fuel prices.

Turkey is considered one of the world’s most expensive countries when it comes to gasoline and diesel prices, and it does not permit entering into the country with one’s own fuel.

“They [i.e. Turkey] don’t allow taking cheap fuel from Iran, and they obligate to fuel the automobile only in their country,” informed Arakelyan. “And since fuel is cheap [here] at us [in Armenia], we can draw Iranian carriers [towards us].”