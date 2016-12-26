Armenia President addresses at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting (PHOTOS)

President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday is participating in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
From the other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries—which comprise Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, President Almazbek Atambayev Kyrgyzstan, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia are attending this event.
Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—i.e. the executive body of the EAEU—Board and former PM of Armenia, Tigran Sargsyan, is also partaking in this talk.
In his opening remarks, host country president Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that the results of this meeting will further promote economic cooperation among the EAEU member countries.
In the beginning of the event, the Armenian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz presidents condoled with their Russian colleague, in connection with Sunday’s Russian military plane crash that claimed numerous lives.
Participating leaders of the EAEU member countries will discuss several matters at this talk.
President Serzh Sargsyan addressed at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.