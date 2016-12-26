Armenia’s Development National Center Fund and Technology and Science Dynamics to cooperate

YEREVAN. - Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Center Fund (SME DNC of Armenia) and Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) company are joining their efforts for the purpose of contributing to the development of the businessmen, who are new to the sphere of innovations and high technologies, as well as for the formation of new competitive businesses.
Executive Director of SME DNC of Armenia, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and TSD founding director, Vahan Shakaryan, mentioned the aforementioned in the memorandum signed Monday.
The organizations will jointly develop programs supporting the businessmen, who are new to the sphere of innovations and high technologies, as well as carry out exchange of best practice in this direction.
The sides also agreed to jointly carry out courses and hold seminars on entrepreneurship and business processes.
SME DNC of Armenia and TSD will also cooperate in the direction of disseminating best practice, joint program development and progress, as well as disseminating information on business opportunities.