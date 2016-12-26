News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
USD
482.68
EUR
504.11
RUB
7.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.68
EUR
504.11
RUB
7.94
Show news feed
Armenia’s Development National Center Fund and Technology and Science Dynamics to cooperate
18:25, 26.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Center Fund (SME DNC of Armenia) and Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) company are joining their efforts for the purpose of contributing to the development of the businessmen, who are new to the sphere of innovations and high technologies, as well as for the formation of new competitive businesses.

Executive Director of SME DNC of Armenia, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and TSD founding director, Vahan Shakaryan, mentioned the aforementioned in the memorandum signed Monday.

The organizations will jointly develop programs supporting the businessmen, who are new to the sphere of innovations and high technologies, as well as carry out exchange of best practice in this direction.

The sides also agreed to jointly carry out courses and hold seminars on entrepreneurship and business processes.

SME DNC of Armenia and TSD will also cooperate in the direction of disseminating best practice, joint program development and progress, as well as disseminating information on business opportunities.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news