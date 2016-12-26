Moscow’s Shapito circus visits Yerevan

YEREVAN. - Moscow’s Shapito circus had held its first New Year performance in Yerevan in the framework of the “New Year in Yerevan”festive events carried out in cooperation with Yerevan municipality.
Hundreds of children had an opportunity to not only see different performances with the participation of trained animals but also become an immediate participant of circus festivity held in the capital’s Komitas garden.
The Yerevan tour of the Moscow circus is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian circus team.