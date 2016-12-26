Armenian youths hold candlelight vigil in memory of Sochi plane crash victims

YEREVAN. - A candlelight vigil in memory of the victims of crashed Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry was held outside the Russian Embassy in Armenia Monday.
A group of young men and citizens lit candles and laid flowers in front of the embassy in memory of the crash victims. The organizers of the event also wrote a letter of sympathy in the condolence book of the embassy.
One of the event participants, Hayk Mamijanyan, told reporters that the participants share the pain of the victims’ families.
“The young men want to show that the human pain recognizes no nationality,” he said.
The candlelight vigil was held upon the initiative of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Youth Organization.
Russian Tu-154 military plane, which was heading for Syria, crashed in the Balck Sea Sunday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were 95 people on board, including eight members and 84 passengers. None of them has survived. A criminal case has been launched into the crash.