Kyrgyzstan refuses to sign Eurasian Economic Union’s Customs Code

Kyrgyzstan has refused to sign the Eurasian Economic Union’s Customs Code, reports the RIA Novosti, referring to the EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan.
"All the documents, except for the first point on the agenda, are signed. Three countries signed a declaration on trade policy development of the Eurasian Economic Union. Kyrgyzstan did not. The second document was Customs Code. Three countries have signed the Customs Code, but the Kyrgyz side, "he said after the EEC session.
It is also reported, that the Belarusian side did not attend the session.