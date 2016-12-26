Putin is concerned with conflicts in other ‘hot spots’ of world

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, that conflicts in different "hot spots" of the world "certainly raise a concern". This was stated at the session of the CSTO in Saint Petersburg, reports Interfax.
"We know how difficult the relations in different regions of the world are settled: the number of hotspots is not decreasing, while old conflicts, unfortunately, are not getting resolved to the point we expect," he said.
Putin explained, that he referred to the issues in Afghanistan, Syria, and other hot spots. "All these, of course, raise a concern, and I am very happy, that we have a possibility to meet and talk about it today," Putin said.