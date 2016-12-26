Iran finds potential buyers of heavy water

Iran has found potential buyers of its heavy water, said the representative of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi, reports Ria Novosti.
"We have achieved a significant progress, selling 70 tons of heavy water in seven months. Taking into account the capabilities of our industry, I think we can export 20 tons of heavy water to the global market," reported Fars news agency, referring to Kamalvandi. "I think, that besides selling it to Russia and the US, we can attract new customers, mainly European countries, and sign new contracts," said Kamalvandi.
In early November, the IAEA's quarterly report stated, that Iran's heavy water reserves have reached 130.1 tons, which is significantly higher than the permissible limit. In November, the representative of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi informed, that Iran exported heavy water to Oman for further sales, after the IAEA reports had been published. Meanwhile, Iran sells it heavy water to Russia and the United States.