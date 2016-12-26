Galust Sahakyan attends meeting of State Pedagogical University’s Board of Trustees

On December 26, the president of the RA NA, the head of the State Pedagogical University’s Board of Trustees Galust Sahakyan attended the University Council’s year-end meeting.
The rector of the University Ruben Mirzakhanyan, first introduced Galust Sahakyan the work they carried out in 2016, the educational programs, and discussed about recent technologies to be used for classes.
The rector in his speech referred to the exchange of experience among students and to the training of teachers. Finally, he introduced the draft budget of 2017. The council had earlier assessed the work of the university as satisfactory and approved 2017 draft budget.
In conclusion, the NA President, highlighting the university's role in educating and bringing up generations, said once again, that the University has been and remains the main institution for training future teachers.