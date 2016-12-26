Bordyuzha: Issue of CSTO Secretary General will be discussed at next session

The issue of the CSTO Secretary General will be discussed during the next meeting in April, said the Secretary General of the Organization Nikolay Bordyuzha, reports RIA Novosti.
"We agreed that the next session of the CSTO will be held in April, during which we will discuss the issue of the Secretary-General. We haven’t discussed it today, since there was no quorum. Do you know, that one of the member states did not participate in the workshop? "he said to reporters.
Note, that Belarusian President did not participate in the summit, which was held in St. Petersburg on December 26.