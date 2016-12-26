YouGov poll conducted a poll, which reveals, that after the terrorist attack in Berlin, Germans want to tighten security measures in country, reports DW. More than 2,000 people took part in the survey.
73 percent of Germans believe, that the country should increase police officers. 61 per cent are in favor of the police to be better trained and armed. 60% of respondents prefer to install more cameras in public places.
Berlin authorities had long opposed to strengthening the video monitoring of the German streets. However, the Interior Ministry called to change that position against the background of the threat.
As reported earlier, a truck plowed into a crowd of people at the Christmas fair in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 and wounding 48. IS claimed the responsibility for the terrorist act. The suspect, Anis Omri was killed in a shootout with the police in Italy.