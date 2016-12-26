Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia awards winners of “My independent Kazakhstan” contest

YEREVAN. - The solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the best informational material contest on the topic “My independent Kazakhstan” took place at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Armenia Monday. The contest was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.
The contest participants had to present their works in the format of papers and essays. 10 young contest participants, 9 of which lived in Kazakhstan for a certain period of time, won the prizes of the Kazakhstan Embassy. Arayik Hovhannisyan (from Pavlodar city) won the grand prix, Andranik Hovhannisyan, Mariam Avanseyan and Anush Brutyan coming first, second and third respectively.
According to the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazayev, all the presented works were very interesting. “The most important thing is the vein that our contest participants tried to pass. This gives me hope that after graduating from universities and then entering their own path, our Kazakhs will carry in their heart and head very good impulses for the further work in favor of their homeland and improvement of the world and environment surrounding us,” Urazayev noted.
According to him, it is necessary to strengthen such values as patriotic treatment to homeland, respectful treatment to surrounding people, as well as endeavor and aspiration to understand another man, since he can be from another cultural environment and perhaps from a different religious group. “Bur regardless of how different we are, the most important thing is that all people must be united by one principle, that of aspiration towards perfection of the world surrounding us,” the Ambassador concluded.