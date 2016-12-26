Armenia PM to media representatives: Try not to use personal offenses in your criticism

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Monday held a reception for the mass media representatives on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.
Karapetyan congratulated them on the upcoming holidays, wishing warmth, peace and love to their families.
“I hope that on New Year you will have an opportunity to gather with your relatives, family members and friends, and exchange various good words and wishes, and that all those wishes will come true. I wish all of you to return to work after the New Year holidays filled with optimism towards the future and being, in a good sense, intolerant and aggressive to your work when implementing your functions and mission. It is not a secret that we expect from you criticism, advice and proposals, but we are very interested in all these being constructive, applicable, objective and professional. And one more request: Try not to use personal offenses and labeling in your criticism. Congratulations! I wish you a good year,” the Premier noted.
Apart from this, Karen Karapetyan awarded a number of mass media representatives with the souvenir of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, a watch, for covering and constantly keeping the activity of the Armenian Government in the center of their attention. He also encouraged them with a thank you letter of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.