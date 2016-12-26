Armenia President attends CSTO session

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan along with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on Monday attended the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which followed the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session held in Saint Petersburg.
The heads of the CSTO member-states discussed pressing international issues and challenges, as well as the current activity of the organization and its future plans.
The issue on the appointment of the CSTO Secretary General was cancelled till the next session of the organization due to the absence of the Belarusian president and hence the absence of a quorum. The aforementioned session is scheduled for April next year.