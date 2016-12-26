Children from Syria and border villages of Armenia visit President’s Palace

YEREVAN. - The Armenian President’s Palace has launched annual New Year events for the children from border villages of Armenia, those who arrived from Syria, winners of “Meghu” Armenian and “Kenguru” international mathematics competitions, as well as children with disabilities and those with high performance.
Nearly 1000 children, aged 6-12 took, part in the event, the press-service of President’s office reports.
On Tuesday the President’s Palace will host an event for the children of servicemen and freedom fighters, who fell in the April war or acquired disabilities, as well as the children of the Police and National security Service officers.