Newspaper: Importing cars into Armenia to become harder after New Year?

YEREVAN. – Russian media are full of reports about the new procedure—after January 1, 2017—for car imports into Russia. Accordingly, imports of cars into Russia will become extremely difficult, reported Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.
“But the most noteworthy [thing] is that all the media note that the new procedure applies also to car imports into the other EAEU [i.e. Eurasian Economic Union] member states [which comprise Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan]; that is, these same difficulties also [will] apply to us [i.e. Armenia].
“We sent an inquiry to the Armenian government, regarding the assertions noted in these reports that exist in Russian media; and we await its reply in the future, as to whether the noted restriction also applies to importing cars into Armenia,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.