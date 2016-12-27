Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 70 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 850 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired from a mortar, in the southern (Hadrut) direction.
But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units responded to the Azerbaijani armed forces’ provocative actions solely when absolutely necessary, and they confidently carried out the military task set before them.