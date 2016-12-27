News
China’s quake cuts off high-speed railway traffic
12:37, 27.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The earthquake, which occurred on Tuesday morning in the municipality of Chongqing in the southwestern part of the country, partially cut off high-speed railway traffic, RIA Novosti reported quoting CCTV.

As it was reported, light tremors were felt during an earthquake on the site of the high-speed railroad between Chengdu and Chongqing. It was decided to suspend the railway traffic. Experts were sent to inspect the ways. It was reported that four high-speed trains are late because of it, as well as the movement of ten more trains was suspended.

There are no reports on casualties or destructions as a result of earthquake.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 occurred in China at 08:17 local time. The center laid at a depth of 10 kilometers.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
