Israeli defense minister urges Jews to leave France

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman urged the Jews living in France to leave this country, Haaretz reported.
“This might also be the time to tell French Jews – that is not you country that is not your land. Leave France and come to Israel,” he stated at a meeting of the Israeli party Yisrael Beiteinu.
The statement of the minister is connected with the international conference. During the international foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for January 15 in Paris as part of the French peace initiative, a series of decisions on the peace process will be made. About 70 states and the international organizations should participate in the conference.
According to Lieberman, departure of Jews from France “is the only response for this scheme. That's what it is – a scheme, not an initiative. With all the difficulties it entails, if you want to remain Jewish and make sure your children and grandchildren remain Jewish, leave France and make Aliyah to Israel.”