Tuesday
December 27
Grand Holding investments in Karabakh, 20 more jobs created
12:05, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Grand Holding continues making investments in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

A workshop of Grand Master Company, which is part of Grand Holding, was commissioned in capital city Stepanakert.

About $1 million were invested in its construction. Thus, 20 jobs have been created, the company informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The workshop will monthly produce 150 to 200 thousand boxes for packing different types of products.

This year as well, Grand Holding gave 15 thousand presents, totaling AMD 60 million (about $124,300), to soldiers and officers of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
