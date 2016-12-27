Hakobyan: 516 Syrian Armenians moved to Armenia in 2016

YEREVAN. – A total of 516 Syrian Armenians have moved to Armenia in the current year, Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan said at her year-end press conference on Tuesday.
In her words, a total of 27 and 50 Syrian Armenians have relocated to Armenia in December and November, correspondingly.
“This year, 18 thousand Syrian Armenians received Republic of Armenia citizenship, 1,800—residency status, [and] 300—refugee status,” said the minister.
Hakobyan noted that 22 thousand Syrian Armenians currently live in Armenia.
“The passing year certainly was difficult,” added the minister. “[But] the indicators of Syrian Armenians’ relocation from Armenia to the West have dropped since the beginning of the year, and they have begun to stay more in the historical homeland.”