Hakobyan: 516 Syrian Armenians moved to Armenia in 2016
13:01, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – A total of 516 Syrian Armenians have moved to Armenia in the current year, Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan said at her year-end press conference on Tuesday.  

In her words, a total of 27 and 50 Syrian Armenians have relocated to Armenia in December and November, correspondingly.

“This year, 18 thousand Syrian Armenians received Republic of Armenia citizenship, 1,800—residency status, [and] 300—refugee status,” said the minister.

Hakobyan noted that 22 thousand Syrian Armenians currently live in Armenia.

“The passing year certainly was difficult,” added the minister. “[But] the indicators of Syrian Armenians’ relocation from Armenia to the West have dropped since the beginning of the year, and they have begun to stay more in the historical homeland.”

Հայերեն and Русский
