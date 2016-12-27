Armenia diaspora ministry e-periodical launches “What Are You Doing For Karabakh?” initiative

YEREVAN. – The “Armenians Today” e-periodical of the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia has launched an initiative, entitled “What Are You Doing For Karabakh?”
Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan informed about the above-said at the year-end press conference on Tuesday.
In her words, an account, again entitled “What Are You Doing For Karabakh?” has opened on Facebook, too.
“Armenian schools, community organizations of 25 European countries have already joined this movement,” added Hakobyan.
Furthermore, a brotherhood process between the schools in the Armenian diaspora and in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) also has begun at the initiative of the Ministry of Diaspora.
In addition, Hranush Hakobyan noted that all 22 programs of the ministry, and which were envisioned in the 2016 State Budget, have been carried out with success, and in full.