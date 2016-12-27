News
Over 300,000 people used Lake Sevan free public beaches in 2016
15:35, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – In 2016, more than 300 thousand people were at the free public beaches at Lake Sevan.

Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan, informed about the aforementioned at his year-end press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, Sevan National Park provides services to these beaches. 

At the same time, however, the national park collected about 168 million drams, or a bit less than US$350 thousand, from renting space to vacationers. 

And these funds were used for the maintenance of  Sevan National Park.

