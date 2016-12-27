Diaspora ministry: More Armenians are returning to historical homeland

YEREVAN. – The number of Armenians that are returning to their historical homeland is gradually growing.
Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan, stated about the abovementioned at her year-end press conference on Tuesday.
In her words, 81-year-old Siran (Sirun) Missakian-Basmadjian had come to Armenia from Marseille, France, 16 years ago.
“She now lives in Jrashen village in Armavir Province,” added Hakobyan. “She cultivates land every day. Afterwards, she turns her [respective] income into clothing, and, with our help, she sends [the clothing] to the military servicemen serving at the border.”
In the minister’s words, they recently received a very active young man named Shant, who had come from Canada; and he had said: “I’ve come to the homeland, and I will not go back.”